Dozens of players pack Tucson City Hall to oppose a parks plan ending free pickleball play at Udall Park

TUCSON — Dozens of pickleball players lined up outside Tucson City Hall on Tuesday to protest a proposed fee that could end free play at Udall Park.

An alert sent to members of the pickleball community ahead of the meeting declared a "Code Red," warning that the city was trying to turn the courts into a "toll road."

The message dubbed the event the "Pickle-pocalypse," urging players to tape signs to their equipment and create a "Wall of Paddles" outside the building at 255 West Alameda Street, noting there were only 100 seats inside the chambers.

The TAP Board led the charge during the meeting. Organizers Leonard Finkel and Megan Hughes coordinated speakers to ensure a unified message during the three-minute public comment windows.

Henry Gummerson stood at the front of the line. He plays at Udall Park most nights after swim practice.

"I live right down the road from Udall, and I've played pickleball probably every single night that I've been here. I’m there for four hours with my friends... I play people young and old, and it’s really helped to socialize me throughout Tucson," Gummerson said.

Opponents of the fee argue the change by Tucson Parks and Recreation would hurt a one-of-a-kind community hub that draws teens, retirees, winter visitors, and locals.

"It brings people together of all ethnicities from all wards, from all ages. We have kids playing, we have high school kids playing... we have seniors playing, we have an 84-year-old woman playing with us," Linnell Sidana said.

For Gummerson, the free courts provide a vital escape from academic pressure.

“I'm a straight-A student. I work really hard... and a lot of times I need sports to take my mind off things. After swim practice I go socialize at the pickleball courts... it’s super good for my mental health," Gummerson said.

The players hope to keep the courts free for everyone.

"They need to realize... imposing a fee doesn’t really benefit them. It’s gonna decrease attendance in a high number. And with so many people that already come, there’s just no point," Gummerson said.

The city council is expected to review fees for multiple city amenities before making a decision on the Udall pickleball courts on June 9.