HAPPENING TODAY: Press conference planned for recent attempted abductions near UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In less than a week, Tucson police say a suspicious man has tried to abduct three women all within a mile of the University of Arizona.

The first attempted abduction happened near Campbell and Third. The second attempt happened at Mountain and 8th. On Monday, it happened again near 7th St. and Vine.

Police say the man got out of his car and groped the woman but took off when she screamed. Police tell KGUN9 they are going to have a bigger presence in the area around campus starting today.

All women have given similar descriptions of the man. They think he is around 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police say if you know anything or if you have surveillance video that shows anything suspicious you should call 911 or 88-crime.

The press conference where police and the school will be speaking is set for 12:30 p.m. this afternoon at 270 S. Stone Ave. Stay with KGUN9 for updates.