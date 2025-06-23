50 campers leave for a week of the outdoors at Camp Ponderosa Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 50 campers are trading in their phones for the outdoors. The young campers departed from The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House in downtown Tucson for a week in the mountains on Monday.
They’re headed to Discovery Camp at Camp Ponderosa Ranch in Heber, AZ, for five days of nature and fun.
This week, Camp Ponderosa Ranch will be filled with over 100 campers from Arizona’s southwest region.
“They get to explore the wilderness, learn a little bit about god. Hiking, they do zip lining, they do rock climbing, archery, arts and crafts, sports, the whole 9 yards," said Nicole Cruz, case manager and coordinator for The Salvation Army Tucson.
Cruz has coordinated this camp for almost 20 years and was a participant when she was younger.
“It gives them a time just to be a kid for the week, where maybe during their normal home life, you know, they might be a little rough for them," Cruz said. "So, they get to just be a child for that whole entire week.”
Some of the kids I spoke with are camp veterans, like Kaiden, who is returning for his third year.
“It’s the Salvation Army’s best camp!” Kaiden exclaimed.
Other kids like Haley are going for the first time, and she shares what she’s looking forward to.
“Having fun with my friends and hiking," said Haley.
The camp costs about $300 each, and all 50 kids are going free this year because of sponsors and donors who support The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army Tucson is also running other camps this summer. Find more details here.
