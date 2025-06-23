Salvation Army starts five-week summer day camp on the Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A five-week summer day camp program starts Monday on the Northside at the Salvation Army.

Dulce Moreno will be entering sixth grade this year. She has been going to the day camp for a few years now, and says she enjoys making new friends.

"It's different to hear people like their different experiences in school and like their different personality, and it’s something new,” she says.

The five-week program is $75 per week, and that includes food, activities, and occasional field trips. It runs on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it's not required to stay for the entire duration.

Major Brent Church is an administrator and pastor at the Salvation Army.

“Kids nowadays are usually locked in their room behind a screen or in front of a screen, and this gets them out, interactive, gets them connected with new friends, new kids that they may not talk to at school,” he says.

Athena Kehoe Moreno outside by the splash pad

Church explains that each week, there is a different theme for the camp. This week is Disney-themed, and another theme is dinosaurs.

The activities planned will keep the kids both mentally and physically engaged the entire day.

"There’s just some of those days where you just need to run around and let loose, so we’ve got a playground in the back and a splash pad in the back,” Church says.

"The pancakes, I love eating the pancakes," Moreno says. The kids are served prepared meals every day.