Mayor of Douglas says local community wants 'orderly immigration'

"We want good people to come across our border”
City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish says he's for orderly immigration.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 06, 2023
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish is one of many leaders calling for the federal government to offer a plan to aid border cities.

The removal of the shipping containers on the U.S. - Mexico divide isn’t disrupting Douglas residents due to its distance from city limits—the nearest stacked containers were 15 miles away — but it is raising questions about what’s next.

“I’m all for order on the border and I think our community is," said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

Because of its proximity to the border, the Douglas economy is impacted by the flow of people between the two countries.

"Overall we want orderly immigration, and of course that goes back to the federal government. And that’s where the problem really to me exists. And the only solution that can be had is immigration reform. We want good people to come across our border.”

Huish said the activity at the border causes a conflict of reaction due to both the humanitarian and safety concerns.

He said he is waiting for a plan from the federal government to help with the influx of activity since the border is their jurisdiction and the city can only do so much.

