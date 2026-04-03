Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen retires after more than ten years on the job

Kraig Fullen has retired as the police chief for the City of Douglas after more than ten years on the job.

According to a news release issued by the city, Fullen has been with the Douglas Police Department since 1997, rising through the ranks until taking the role of chief in July of 2015.

In addition to his duties as chief, Fullen also chaired the Cochise Addiction Recovery Partnership and served on the Regional Advisory Council for the Arizona Department of Homeland Security Southern Region.

He will continue to serve on the board for the Legacy Foundation and the Douglas Historical Society, the news release said.