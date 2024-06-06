Don't lose HOPE: Adoptable dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, AZ — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Piper is a 4-year-old brown, red and tan Abyssinian tabby mix. This girl is really beautiful, and she has the personality to match. She's calm, sweet and always down to go with the flow. She originally came from a hording situation, but has come a long way, and loves life now. She truly loves a good belly rub, and can't wait to be your queen!

- is a 15-year-old brown tabby cat. She's a calm, sweet girl who spent the first 12 years of her life with a family, so she would really like to get back into a home! She's affectionate, mellow and gentle, and loves a curling up in a patch of sunlight.

- Timon is a 2-year-old black and tan pinscher mix. He's a very friendly boy with a lot of energy! He's come a long way in his training, but he still has a lot of enthusiasm, and would do well in a home that can take him on adventures. While he might be bouncing off the walls, he also loves cuddling at the end of the day. He also gets along with dogs, cats and kids!

