Donated wheelchair about to help someone new

AVRA VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — This is the story of a donated wheelchair now being donated again. It’s a story we first brought you almost two years ago. Now the chair is on the way to help someone new.

The wheelchair has rolled through two lives so far and added life to both. Now it’s on it’s way to make another life richer.

We first saw the wheelchair after a woman anonymously donated the chair that had moved her late husband.

She had been moved by our story about Carrie Scott. Someone had stolen Carrie’s wheelchair and left her with no way to move through her world but the gift of this wheelchair re-opened her life.

When Carrie’s many illnesses took her life, Patty Newbury, the friend who first told us about Carrie felt it was only right for the wheelchair that was such a gift once, should be a gift again.

“She didn't have much but she would give you--- whatever she had she would give you. And that's just the way Carrie was. And it just, it had to go to somebody that's going to need it.”

Now the powered wheelchair is on it’s way to bring freedom to a new life through Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18.

Ray Johansen of the DAV says, “It's gonna be a lifesaver. To move from one room to another. It's not just for cruising or something, some people almost live in, because it's their major means of functioning, being able to function. Yeah, the vets are always needing these kinds of things.”

The veterans say there is always such a need for chairs like this that this chair will have a new driver almost right away and they’ll be hoping for another gift as important as this one.