Donated wheelchair ready to help someone new

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When someone stole a woman’s motorized wheelchair, her story moved a generous soul to donate a replacement. Now friends of that woman say she has died but they want the wheelchair that added so much to her life to help someone new.

It was a dark day when someone stole the wheelchair Carrie Scott needed to roll through her world. After friends asked us to tell her story an anonymous donor came through with a chair.

For almost two years, the chair gave a people person the chance to get back out with people.

Her friend Lance Yarborough says, “This gave her the opportunity to hop on the scooter she had a leash right here that she could take her dogs with her, and she would go to the Circle K, she would hang out, talk to people stay there for a while, and still be able to scoot back home and, and just have the freedom that she hadn't had for years.”

But Carrie had health problems and a few days ago they took her life. Now the friends who know how much the gift of this chair meant to Carrie know she would want to make it a gift for someone else.

Patty Newbury talks about how they’ll decide where their friend’s chair will go: “Probably need to hear their story. And then, you know, we can maybe all decide on who gets the chair.”

She says the main thing is that this chair should be the life-changer for its new owner that it was for Carrie and chokes up as she says, “I want that to continue on with this chair....in her memory.”

