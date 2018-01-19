Dolly Parton turns 72

Partly Cloudy
Singer Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. *** Local Caption *** Dolly Parton
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dolly Parton turned 72 Friday.
Born Jan. 19, 1946 in Tennessee, the country music legend has been performing since 1964. She has had 26 songs top Billboard charts and had 25 record releases achieve gold status.
She married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966. She raises money to promote literacy via the Dollywood Foundation.