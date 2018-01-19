Dolly Parton turns 72

Phil Villarreal
5:11 AM, Jan 19, 2018

Singer Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. *** Local Caption *** Dolly Parton

Valerie Macon
Copyright Getty Images

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dolly Parton turned 72 Friday.

Born Jan. 19, 1946 in Tennessee, the country music legend has been performing since 1964. She has had 26 songs top Billboard charts and had 25 record releases achieve gold status.

She married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966. She raises money to promote literacy via the Dollywood Foundation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top