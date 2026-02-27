Dogs and cats at PACC going on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.

- Allie (on the left) is a 5-year-old gray, brindle, and white pit mix. This pitty princess has a smile that will light up the room. She's happy, easy going, and great in playgroup. She loves giving kisses, and would be happy to climb into your lap! She does have valley fever, but it's treatable and PACC will get you the medication she needs if you're able to foster her.

- Verizon (on the right) is a 2-year-old gray and white pit mix. This sweet boy is truly still a wiggly puppy! He's lovable, snuggle-able, super playful, and full of energy. He thinks he's a lap dog, and he has a great attitude. Plus he loves other dogs!

- Higgins (on the left) is a 13-year-old black cat. He's a very friendly boy, who is really looking for a nice comfortable home to enjoy his golden years in! He's calm, gentle and affectionate, and is waiting for the perfect lap.

- Onyx (on the right) is a 10-year-old black cat. He came into PACC as a stray, but he has clearly been loved by people before. He's a big boy, who can't get enough attention! He'll force his head into your hand, and demand to be petted. He can't wait to get out of the shelter and into someone's loving arms.

