Dog found in trap recovering at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — A small dog was rescued from a steel trap clamped to his leg this week. Now he’s at PACC recovering, and waiting to be claimed by his owners or a new family.

“His eyes were darting about, pretty upset, crying out, just trying to get away from the situation he found himself in,” said Animal Protection Officer Kristen Weigand. She found him in the illegal trap in Avra Valley. She rushed him to the Pima Animal Care Center.

“My immediate thought was he needed help right now. I didn’t want to remove the trap in the field, because it would have been excruciating for him and dangerous for me to do so.”

The furball is walking with a limp and has a minor wound, but no broken bones. He’s going by the name Trapper for the time being, and he’s understandably a bit shaken from the experience.

“It’s going to take him a minute to open up, but it’s so worth it,” said PACC Spokesperson Nikki Reck. “We love watching these scared dogs blossom into pets. It takes one moment and then they are a different dog from there on. “

PACC leaders say trapper is on a three-day hold in case he has owners that want to claim him. After that, he’ll be up for adoption.

“He’s super fluffy and super cute, so he’ll find someone quickly we think,” said Weigand. They’ve already started to get calls from people interested in becoming part of Trapper’s story.

“My hope is his family comes forward and finds him, if they don’t I'm sure there will be lots of people who would adopt him and make him their own,” said Weigand.