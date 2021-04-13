PACC helps dog recover after found caught in trap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is helping a dog get back on its paw after getting caught in a trap in Avra Valley Monday.

PACC says Police Officer Kristen Weigand responded to a call that a dogs leg was clamped down by something, where she then brought the dog who has been named Trapper to the center.

PACC's clinic team was able to remove the trap and save his leg, according to PACC. After Trapper received x-rays, it was discovered that there were no broken bones, only a minor injury to the skin, according to PACC.

At this time, since Trapper did not have a microchip he will be held at PACC for three days to give the owner a chance to pick him up, PACC says. After that, Trapper will be put up for adoption, he is believed to be around one year and four months old, and is a medium-sized dog.

PACC says Trapper was found in the area of North Trico and West Avra Valley.

Anyone with information about individuals laying traps in the Avra Valley or Picture Rocks area is asked to contact PACC dispatch at 520-724-5900 option 4.