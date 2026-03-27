Eastside middle school teacher arrested on child exploitation charges

A Tucson middle school teacher and high school coach has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, the case began in December 2025 when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual uploading suspected child sexual abuse material.

Investigators later determined the suspect was in the Tucson area and transferred the case to Tucson authorities, the news release said.

Detectives with TPD’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit worked with the department’s Forensic Electronic Media Unit and Homeland Security Investigations to identify the suspect as 48-year-old Timothy James Sonier, the news release said.

Police say Sonier is a teacher at Dodge Traditional Magnet School and also serves as a coach at Salpointe Catholic High School, the news release said.

On March 26, investigators served search warrants at Sonier’s eastside Tucson home and at Dodge Traditional Magnet School, where he was initially contacted.

Authorities seized several electronic devices, and a forensic review led to probable cause to charge him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say no known local victims have been identified at this time.

In response to the arrest, Tucson Unified School District issued the following statement:

The Tucson Unified School District is aware of the recent arrest of one of our employees.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are deeply concerned by the nature of this law enforcement situation and are cooperating fully with the Tucson Police Department in their investigation.

The employee has been detained by Tucson Police Department Detectives and has also been immediately placed on administrative leave by the district pending the results and outcome of the legal process associated with this ongoing law enforcement investigation. Hiring documents show that the employee successfully passed a criminal background check and continued to maintain a valid fingerprint clearance card as required by the Arizona Department of Public Safety throughout his time as an employee of the district.

We want to reassure our community that this is an isolated incident that does not reflect the policies, values, or standards of behavior that we expect from our staff members. We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and legal matter, we are unable to provide further details. We ask for your understanding and patience as we work through this situation. We have full confidence in the law enforcement professionals of the Tucson Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

