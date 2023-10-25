Do you love Rose Canyon Lake? Good news: it's not closed!

MT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rose Canyon Lake remains open for those looking to walk or fish on Mount Lemmon, but there are some restrictions. The Coronado National Forest released a statement on Sunday detailing that the lake is closed. But the lake is open for the public to fish and walk, people are just not allowed to swim or boat.

"This closure is the same thing we've had in place for years," Starr Farrell, the Coronado National Forest public informations officer, said. "Periodically we have to renew these closures to keep them going so that's what you're seeing here."

There's no swimming or boating on the lake in an effort to preserve the ecosystem.

"You have to think about all the oils and sunscreen that are going into that water system," Farrell said. "Also if you're boating on it, you could bring in some invasive species to the lake."