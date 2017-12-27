DNA tests help reunite man, woman with birth mothers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Vail man and Sierra Vista woman in search of answers into who they are both fulfilled their dreams, with more in return.

Clint Miller began his DNA journey back in February, fulfilling his lifelong dream of reuniting with his birth mother, thanks to results from a DNA test.

Adopted at birth, Miller took us along on his six-month journey to find his mom. The 47-year-old security analyst did manage to track her down by phone, calling her in Oklahoma.

Miller learned he was conceived while Toni was in high school, and she decided to give him up for adoption. She never had much contact again with his biological father. Miller and his mother shared an emotional reunion in July.

As for Sue Amundsen, the 47-year-old mother and grandmother took Good Morning Tucson anchor Pat Parris along her journey, which started as a search for family history.

When she got her Ancestry.com test results, Amundsen discovered several DNA matches. Within 48 hours of emailing the second name on the list, she was talking with her birth mother.

After an anxiety-ridden flight for Amundsen to Cincinnati, she was reunited with her birth mother.

Calling the reunion "magical," Amundsen met her mother and two of her three new sisters.

Amundsen had already learned about the abusive relationship that led to her birth mom placing her up for adoption. She got to know her and recognized several similarities in their personalities.

Amundsen had the chance to spend 10 days with her new brood.

KGUN9 is now following another DNA journey with news editor John Deloera, who is searching for his birth parents.