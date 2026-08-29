DM Airman pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Davis-Monthan Airman has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Karl Streets was originally facing ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the interim complaint filed in July 2024, Streets had contacted someone on an app about arranging for sex with a six-year-old for pay.

The person was an undercover agent, according to the document.

The document says an encounter never happened because Streets canceled the meeting.

Now Karl Streets has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor under age 15 and one count of solicitation of sexual content with a minor under 15.

He will be sentenced Oct. 15th.

Streets will be held without bond until sentencing.

At the time of Streets’ arrest the Air Force confirmed the arrest and confirmed a joint investigation by the Air Force and Tucson Police, but did not comment beyond that.

