Despite cancer, McCain's maverick ways press on in tweets

PHOENIX (AP) - Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis. The six-term Senator and decorated Vietnam War veteran is now fighting the illness from his beloved Arizona.

He's also filling the role of one of the few Congressional Republican voices to publicly rebuke Trump administration decisions. McCain's maverick ways press on in statements and tweets from Arizona.

Some Arizona Republicans criticize discussion about the future of McCain's seat as inappropriate and distasteful. State law requires the governor to fill a Senate vacancy with an appointee of the same political party who will serve until the next general election.

Reflections around his life, legacy and status as a national political figure are re-emerging due to a new HBO documentary and his latest memoir, "The Restless Wave."