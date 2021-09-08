'Desert Patriot' teaching gun safety to women and children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local gun safety program in Tucson is teaching the importance of being safe and comfortable when handling a firearm.

Desert Patriot has created a course geared toward women and children. It’s something owner Liselle Mae believes is important, especially for women in tough situations like she once was in.

“I’m a sexual assault victim myself and a domestic violence victim myself,” said Mae.

She feels like her past experiences have helped women be more comfortable joining her program. It’s something participant Joaundra Warren echoed.

“It’s always great to learn from a women’s perspective and not always learning from men. I’ve learned a lot from getting a women’s perspective on how to shoot your firearm and just different techniques on what to do,” said Warren.

Mae says guns aren’t going away which is why she has expanded her program to include children as well, saying, “safety for me starts at a very young age.” She has even enrolled her own son into the program. “When I see one, stop, don’t touch it, runaway, and tell an adult.”

Mae has successfully trained over 350 people since starting the program.