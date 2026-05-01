Desert Museum homes five young javelinas - now they need your help naming them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Desert Museum is calling all creative minds: five young javelinas — two females and three males — have arrived at their new home along the Desert Loop Trail, and the museum wants the public to give the quintet memorable names. Entries can be five complementary words or names, or a themed set that nods to famous fivesomes. Think five vibes (five complementary words, famous fivesomes, or anything delightfully clever). Click here to name the javelinas.

The winning entry will be rewarded in true fivesome fashion: five Desert Museum admission tickets plus five tasting tickets to the museum’s Cool Summer Nights event, “Taste the Desert,” on July 25, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Organizers say the contest is meant to be fun and family-friendly, inviting people to celebrate the new arrivals and the museum’s living exhibits.

These compact, social animals are a classic part of southern Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. They travel in tight-knit groups, often called squadrons or herds, help disperse seeds and aerate soil while foraging, and are well adapted to the region’s hot, dry conditions. Javelinas are protective of each other and are an important, charismatic piece of local biodiversity and a reminder of the desert’s surprising resilience.

Javelina fun facts:

