Desert Museum homes five young javelinas - now they need your help naming them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Desert Museum is calling all creative minds: five young javelinas — two females and three males — have arrived at their new home along the Desert Loop Trail, and the museum wants the public to give the quintet memorable names. Entries can be five complementary words or names, or a themed set that nods to famous fivesomes. Think five vibes (five complementary words, famous fivesomes, or anything delightfully clever). Click here to name the javelinas.
The winning entry will be rewarded in true fivesome fashion: five Desert Museum admission tickets plus five tasting tickets to the museum’s Cool Summer Nights event, “Taste the Desert,” on July 25, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Organizers say the contest is meant to be fun and family-friendly, inviting people to celebrate the new arrivals and the museum’s living exhibits.
These compact, social animals are a classic part of southern Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. They travel in tight-knit groups, often called squadrons or herds, help disperse seeds and aerate soil while foraging, and are well adapted to the region’s hot, dry conditions. Javelinas are protective of each other and are an important, charismatic piece of local biodiversity and a reminder of the desert’s surprising resilience.
Javelina fun facts:
- They’re true team players — javelinas live in tight-knit family groups, and they travel, forage, and sleep together, so everyone stays safe and fed.
- Typically nonconfrontational - javelinas generally avoid people and are not looking to attack; they only become aggressive if they feel threatened, cornered, are protecting young, or are provoked (dogs can be a trigger), and unprovoked attacks on humans are very rare.
- Staring you down? Nope. Javelinas do not have great eye sight, so it takes them awhile to focus and identify if you are friend or foe. It's also why they rely on their sense of smell to help guide them.
- Doggone it - javelinas are wary of coyotes, and due to their challenged vision, they can confuse a dog for a coyote.
- Bonding by scent and snuggle — a small scent gland on their back helps them recognize group members, and they often rub, nuzzle, and groom one another to reinforce those social bonds.
- Communal care for the kids — adults protect and teach the young (often called 'reds') — the group will huddle around and defend the babies from danger, and juveniles learn foraging and social skills by playing with one another.
- Friendly greetings — javelinas use grunts, nose-to-nose greetings, and close huddling for warmth and comfort, showing a family-oriented side of desert life.