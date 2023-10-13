Deputies need help finding wanted sex offender in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is asking for the public's help in finding 54-year-old Anthony Martin.
Martin is a Level 3 registered sex offender wanted in connection with an investigation involving two minor victims.
He fled the scene in a white 4-door SUV, possibly a newer model Honda CRV.
Martin is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 5'09"
- With a beard
- Mustached
- Tattoos on both arms, torso and chest
The PCSD says Martin is known to frequent areas west and north of Tucson and is reportedly homeless.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
