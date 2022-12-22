Deputies looking for 12-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 12-year-old Kelly Conklin.
Conklin was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads wearing a black shirt, gray camo pants and no shoes.
He is described with dark black hair and hazel eyes.
According to PCSO, he ran away with a member of his household, but that child was located and is safe.
Anyone with information please call (520) 866-5111.
