Deputies looking for 12-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 12-year-old Kelly Conklin.

Conklin was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads wearing a black shirt, gray camo pants and no shoes.

He is described with dark black hair and hazel eyes.

According to PCSO, he ran away with a member of his household, but that child was located and is safe.

Anyone with information please call (520) 866-5111.