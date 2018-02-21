Deputies look for dog lost after wreck

Phil Villarreal
7:57 AM, Feb 21, 2018
2 hours ago

The dog is a chihuahua/boxer mix named Rico Suave and has a multi-colored collar with two dags. He is microchipped in Deming, N.M.

COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF

WILLCOX, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a dog lost after a single-vehicle rollover near Willcox.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the dog was lost near Interstate 10 milepost 353. 

Those with information should call 520-432-9500.

