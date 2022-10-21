Deputies investigate shooting near North Featherstone Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near North Featherstone Trail and West Picture Rocks Road.

Deputies haven't said if anyone was hurt, but say there are no outstanding suspects or a danger to the public.

They ask anyone in the area to find an alternative route.

