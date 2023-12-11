Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies investigate shooting near Marana

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 18:52:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting near Old Father Drive and West Magee Road.

According to PCSD, there were non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies also say all people were accounted for, including the suspect.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood