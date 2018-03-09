Deputies investigate Catalina Foothills HS social media incident

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated an incident that appeared to threaten Catalina Foothills High School.
According to a message the district sent to parents, an inappropriate interaction between two students at the school was posted to social media.
Extra law enforcement is on campus today.
Here is the full message:
March 9, 2018
Dear Parents/Guardians:
Catalina Foothills High School takes the issue of threats, either real or perceived, very seriously and will always act accordingly when information of concern is presented. Yesterday, there was a report about inappropriate interaction between two CFHS students that was then posted to social media.
The school administrative team, along with the School Resource Officer (SRO) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, began investigating last night. with families of the students involved. The investigation is ongoing and the school is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Additionally, we have law enforcement present on campus today to ensure the safety of our students.
We want to assure you that student safety is always a top priority. It is through students, parents, staff and community reports, as well as our Anonymous Tip Line (520-209-8599) that we are able to thoroughly investigate campus issues ranging from pranks to more serious allegations. A safe and orderly learning environment for our students is of utmost importance.