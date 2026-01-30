Department of Homeland Security buys large warehouse in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The Department of Homeland Security recently purchased a large warehouse near the intersection of Waddell and Dysart roads in Surprise.

According to Maricopa County records, DHS paid more than $70 million in cash for the 418,000-square-foot property.

The agency has not publicly announced what the warehouse will be used for.

A copy of the deed obtained by ABC15 shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also named on the property.

The city of Surprise released the following statement.