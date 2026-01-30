Department of Homeland Security buys large warehouse in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The Department of Homeland Security recently purchased a large warehouse near the intersection of Waddell and Dysart roads in Surprise.
According to Maricopa County records, DHS paid more than $70 million in cash for the 418,000-square-foot property.
The agency has not publicly announced what the warehouse will be used for.
A copy of the deed obtained by ABC15 shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also named on the property.
The city of Surprise released the following statement.
The City is not involved in the sale of private commercial buildings. At this time, the City has not been contacted by anyone working to locate this type of project in Surprise, and there is no Council agenda item anticipated.
Virginia Mungovan, City of Surprise