Demolition underway on Julia Keen Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Demolition is underway at the former Julia Keen Elementary School. The former school space has been used by the local nonprofit Flowers and Bullets.

The Flowers and Bullets Midtown Farm is a community resource for agriculture in the Barrio Centro community.

The school itself needed to be demolished after a fire in February. Shortly after, Flowers and Bullets purchased the property and began demolition after acquiring the funds. The plan is to keep part of the building and use it for classes for the community.

Tito Romero, co-founder of Flowers and Bullets, said, “We’re really excited to see what kind of employment we’re able to offer the community, what kind of workshops we’re able to offer the community as far as education, resources, and opportunities.”

The demolition is expected to be complete around the end of August. After that, they will have the building remodeled to have it ready for use by the community as soon as possible.