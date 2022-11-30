Flowers and Bullets celebrate ten years but need help to keep going

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s Giving Tuesday and we’re highlighting Flowers and Bullets. This nonprofit provides a farm for the community to enjoy and is celebrating 10 years of their work, but they need help to be able to keep going.

Flowers and bullets are two completely different things, but this nonprofit embraces that dichotomy because it represents the art and struggle that comes from the Barrio Centro community.

Alfonso Chavez, a volunteer for Flowers and Bullets, said this about what Flowers and Bullets’ Midtown Farm means to the community:

“To me Barrio Centro represents a lot of resilience. You know, the way that it was brought about. Coming from underserved communities we’re faced with a variety of different challenges. You come from single-parent households, substance abuse, poverty. And there’s all of these issues. But here at the farm we’re able to address some of those things. Just spending time in a green space can greatly impact your mental health, and by working with food production, you’re able to address food insecurity. And we’re truly trying to make change in a way that’s transformative to the community and what we’re pushing for here.”

The farm is in the heart of Barrio Centro. From gardening, to chickens and goats, this space organized by Flowers and Bullets means everything to volunteer Alfonso Chavez.

“This is a place where people can reconnect and kind of work to be able to identify and find themselves within the work that they do,” said Chavez.

The nonprofit is asking for help to reach their full potential. They’re hoping to buy the land to expand, but they’re running out of funds. They’re also hoping to get as many volunteers to help as possible.

Brandon Alexander decided to join Flowers and Bullets for the community, and for what it does for him.

“I wanted to eat healthier, I wanted to be better for my son, for my community, and I was also learning about organizing, I was learning about healthier options, and that was really inspiring to me,” said Alexander.

If you’d like to donate to Flowers and Bullets this Giving Tuesday, you can visit their website .

