Delegation members urge DOD to act on Tucson contamination

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to prioritize cleanup of underground contamination linked to two military installations in Tucson.

A letter sent by Sens. Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Reps. Raul Grijalva, Tom O’Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick cites chemical plumes emanating from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Air National Guard installation at Tucson International Airport. Tucson on Tuesday announced plans to shut down a water treatment plan that draws from wells in the airport area.

The letter asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to take quick action on the contamination.

