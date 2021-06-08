Tucson Water to shut down Tucson Airport-area plant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is planning for a temporary indefinite shutdown of the Tucson Airport Remediation Project.

Mayor Regina Romero will take part in a press conference involving Tucson Water and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The shutdown is sparked by increasing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the plant's groundwater wells.

Tucson Water says the water coming out of the plant is safe. The shutdown is meant to prevent the risks of increased PFAS.

Due to a plume of contaminated groundwater coming from TIA that is entering the aquifer, the levels of PFAS are making it so Tucson Water can't operate the plant safely to remove industrial contaminants.

The plant, which has operated since 1994, serves 60,000 customers, who wills tart to receive recharged and recovered Colorado River water, as well as groundwater from other plants.

