Deadly wreck shuts down portion of I-10 near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a 2-vehicle collision on I-10 near Valencia.

DPS tells us one person has died in this crash.

It's unclear the circumstances behind the accident but we have been told one of the vehicles is commercial.

Westbound I-10 between Palo Verde and Valencia is closed at this time while DPS investigates.

We will continue to update this article as well as give you updates on-air as we learn more.

