Deadly shooting incident involve 8-year-old boy, deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at around 5:07 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident near the 1000 block of Pottery Lane in St. David, not far off Highway 80.
An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest with a high-powered air rifle which shoots 22 caliber pellets.
Despite the immediate medical response, the child was pronounced dead at the Benson Hospital around 6 p.m.
This incident is under investigation.
The Sheriff's Office extends condolences to the grieving family.
