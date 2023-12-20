Watch Now
Deadly shooting incident involve 8-year-old boy, deputies say

Posted at 8:28 PM, Dec 19, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at around 5:07 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident near the 1000 block of Pottery Lane in St. David, not far off Highway 80.

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest with a high-powered air rifle which shoots 22 caliber pellets.

Despite the immediate medical response, the child was pronounced dead at the Benson Hospital around 6 p.m.

This incident is under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office extends condolences to the grieving family.

