Family releases name and photos of 8-year-old killed by air rifle in St. David

The investigation continues into the death of an 8-year-old boy killed with an airsoft rifle. The family has released the boy's name--Bradley John--and image in remembrance.
bradleyjohn.png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 20, 2023
2023-12-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by a high-powered air rifle Monday, Dec. 18 in St. David, Ariz., according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

While CCSO continues their investigation, the Scofield family has come forward to identify the child as their son, Bradley John, saying they are hoping the community will remember him.

BradleyJohn2.png
8-year-old Bradley John was killed Monday, Dec. 18. The Scofield family has chosen to release his name and photos to the media.

CCSO says upon their arrival near the 1000 block of Pottery Lane a little past 5 p.m., deputies found Bradley John with a wound from a .22 caliber air rifle. He was taken to Benson Hospital for emergency care after on-scene emergency procedures were administered. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 6 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. CCSO says they will release additional details as they become available.

