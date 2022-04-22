Deadly pedestrian hit near South 12th Avenue and Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian collision ar South 12th Avenue and Drexel Road.

The pedestrian is an adult male.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

——-

