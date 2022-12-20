Deadly crash shuts down Flowing Wells Road Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road.
Police say Flowing Wells would be shut down between Knox and Roger for the next several hours.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 20, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the 3900 block of N. Flowing Wells Rd. Flowing Wells will be shutdown between Knox & Roger for the next several hours.
Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/y7c8hE1Pj4
