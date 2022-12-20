Watch Now
Deadly crash shuts down Flowing Wells Road Tuesday

Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. Police say Flowing Wells would be shut down between Knox and Roger for the next several hours. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:37:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

Police say Flowing Wells would be shut down between Knox and Roger for the next several hours.

