Deadly crash on Ajo Way

Posted at 9:52 PM, Dec 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there was a deadly crash on Ajo Way near mile post 154.

Police say the two-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

They are still investigating what caused the crash.

We will continue to update the story as it develops.
