TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there was a deadly crash on Ajo Way near mile post 154.
Police say the two-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.
They are still investigating what caused the crash.
We will continue to update the story as it develops.
