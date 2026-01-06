Deadline coming for Tucson Unified School District lottery

The deadline for Tucson Unified School District's first school lottery is Friday, Jan. 9.

According to a news release from TUSD, this is the best opportunity for families to secure a spot at their preferred school for the 2026-'27 school year.

Families who want to enroll their students in a magnet school or a school outside of their neighborhood boundaries must submit their applications by Friday.

Applications received by the deadline are entered into the first lottery draw. The submission offers a higher chance that the student will get to attend the school that they want.

Families can apply online by clicking here. They can attend the TUSD in-person event on Wednesday, Jan. 7 (from 2-5 p.m. at the TUSD Family Enrollment Office, 1010 E. 10th St., Building B); or they can call Student Placement & Enrollment at 1-520-225-6400.