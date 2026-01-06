Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadline coming for Tucson Unified School District lottery

The deadline for Tucson Unified School District's first school lottery is Friday, Jan. 9.

According to a news release from TUSD, this is the best opportunity for families to secure a spot at their preferred school for the 2026-'27 school year.

Families who want to enroll their students in a magnet school or a school outside of their neighborhood boundaries must submit their applications by Friday.

Applications received by the deadline are entered into the first lottery draw. The submission offers a higher chance that the student will get to attend the school that they want.

Families can apply online by clicking here. They can attend the TUSD in-person event on Wednesday, Jan. 7 (from 2-5 p.m. at the TUSD Family Enrollment Office, 1010 E. 10th St., Building B); or they can call Student Placement & Enrollment at 1-520-225-6400.

