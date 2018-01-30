Davis-Monthan A-10 jets part of Super Bowl flyover

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson will have a local connection to Sunday's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.
Davis-Monthan's A-10 thunderbolt squad will be flying over the stadium in Minneapolis before kickoff.
The flyover will consist of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, two A-10s and a P-51 Mustang from California's Heritage Flight Foundation.
This will be a Heritage Flight flyby with our two DM Warthogs flying off the P-51 with the F-16 in the slot. This is like any of the 100+ air show Heritage Flights we do throughout the year; opportunity to showcase AirPower, our Airmen and recruit the next generation. https://t.co/4zKeocob7c