Davis-Montham airman arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Airman Karl Streets has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the Pima County jail on a $350,000 bond.

According to the Interim Complaint filed, in July 2024, Streets had reached out to someone on the app Whisper about arranging for sex with a six year old for pay. The person was an undercover agent. The encounter never took place, as Streets ultimately canceled.

In a statement to KGUN officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said, "Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are aware of the arrest of an airman assigned to the installation. The matter is currently a joint investigation between the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Tucson Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time."