Dangerous internet trend turns helpful medication harmful

TUCSON, Ariz. — A dangerous resurfacing internet trend could turn helpful over-the-counter medication harmful.

Tucson Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department has recently seen a rise in Benadryl overdose cases while a social media trend surrounding the medication is returning to TikTok and Instagram feeds.

The trend shows users taking an overdose of Benadryl or similar generic medications recreationally, usually to induce hallucinations.

“They take Benadryl to get high or to achieve a euphoric effect, and unfortunately, they can overdo that very easily and get very sick,” said Dr. Ann Juodakis, a hospitalist at Tucson Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department.

The active ingredient in Benadryl is diphenhydramine—an antihistamine that treats allergy symptoms but often also causes drowsiness.

However, too much of any medication can be incredibly dangerous, causing confusion, hallucinations, or a loss of consciousness, which could lead to larger internal issues and a night or two in a hospital bed.

“Kids are watching these TikTok videos and are challenged to take an overdose of Benadryl—12 to 15 tablets, but we’ve seen people take much more than that,” said Juodakis.

To protect from medication misuse, Juodakis recommends keeping all medication out of the reach of children.

“If you have a minor, all medications should really be distributed by a parent,” she said. “So your children should not be accessing medication independently.”

To ensure helpful medications don’t turn harmful, pay attention to the dose limits and recommendations often on the back or side of over-the-counter medications.

