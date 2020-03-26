Menu

D-M Air Force Civil Servant tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: 2:31 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 17:38:41-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - An Air Force Civil Servant at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base tested positive for coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

According to the base, the patient -- the first to test positive at the base -- was assigned tot he 309th Aerospace and Regeneration Group and is undergoing observation and treatment.

The positive test came in March 26.

Davis-Monthan was upgraded to Health Protection level Charlie March 25.

Those on the base who have come into contact with anyone with COVID-19 or who has traveled recently to an affected area should call the base's help line at (520) 228-1904.

