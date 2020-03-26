Menu

Davis-Monthan upgraded to 'Health Protection Condition Charlie'

Posted: 6:31 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 09:31:22-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - As of Thursday morning, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, but extra precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 355th Wing Commander says the base is upgrading to Health Protection Condition Charlie. While this new measure is in place, flying operations will be paused until further notice. The new health orders are also enforcing strict hygiene practices, like washing hands often, covering mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and staying home when sick. Social distancing will also be practiced on base.

Airmen and their families can stay informed about COVID-19 using the list of resources below:
Davis-Monthan AFB COVID-19 Information

Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook

U.S. Air Force COVID-19 Information

Department of Defense COVID-19 Information

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.