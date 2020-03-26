Davis-Monthan upgraded to 'Health Protection Condition Charlie'

TUCSON, Ariz. - As of Thursday morning, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, but extra precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 355th Wing Commander says the base is upgrading to Health Protection Condition Charlie. While this new measure is in place, flying operations will be paused until further notice. The new health orders are also enforcing strict hygiene practices, like washing hands often, covering mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and staying home when sick. Social distancing will also be practiced on base.

