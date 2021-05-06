D-backs, Caesars Entertainment to open sportsbook and bar in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eventually, Arizona Diamondbacks fans and sports fans will be able to wager some top bets on the game across the street from Chase Field.

The D-backs announced Thursday that they have partnered with Caesars Entertainment to build a "state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio" in downtown Phoenix. The venue will replace Game 7 Grill, which permanently closed earlier this year.

Sports betting became legal in Arizona last month when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill and Tribal Gaming Compact allowing sports betting for most of our major league sports teams, as well as the Tribal casinos.

"We went through a thorough process to identify the ideal partner that would bring experience and the strongest of reputations in legalized gaming,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall in a statement.

“Caesars is considered the cream of the crop and aligns with our philosophy when it comes to professionalism, brand presentation, customer treatment and best in class William Hill’s mobile sports book product."

"We have long enjoyed successful gaming operations in Arizona and are delighted to expand into sports betting alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement.

It is unclear when construction would begin nor when the venue is slated to open.

The federal government and the Bureau of Indian Affairs still need to sign off on the bill, but that is considered a formality. The process could take as little as 90 days, ABC15 previously reported.

It does mark the latest sports betting agreement between an Arizona sports team and a sport-betting company.

The Phoenix Suns recently announced that they partnered with FanDuel to eventually allow app-based sports betting within their arena.

It also marks the second project for Caesars Entertainment in the Valley.

The Caesars Republic Scottsdale, an 11-story, 233-room, non-gaming hotel, is set to be built north of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in early 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For D-backs fans, TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill at Chase Field has also closed.

A D-backs spokesperson previously told us that the team was reimagining the concept and intends to replace it. Specific details on what that could be have not yet been announced, but it is slated to reopen before the 2022 season.