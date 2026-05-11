Cyclist dies while attempting to cross Highway 90 in Sierra Vista

An e-bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross East Highway 90 in Sierra Vista on Saturday.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, the cyclist began crossing Highway 90 at a high rate of speed from the Fry's parking lot.

Witnesses told police that the cyclist didn't check for traffic and was almost hit by other vehicles before being struck.

The driver who struck the cyclist told officers that he did not see the cyclist coming and initially thought he struck a deer, the news release said.

There are no criminal charges at this time, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD at 1-520-451-7500.

