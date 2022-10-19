Cycling group to honor Chuck Huckelberry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Sunday, Oct. 23, the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) plans to hold an event honoring former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry for his contributions to the Loop during the course of his career.

“The Loop has been named the best trail system in the United States for two years in a row by USA Today,” said GABA board member Wayne Cullop. “Now, the bicycle community and all Loop users finally have an opportunity to thank Chuck for his vision and dedication at this event.”

The Loop, which bears Huckelberry's namesake, is a 137-mile continuous urban trail system. The Pima County Board of Supervisors vote to designate the multi-use recreational trail as the 'Chuck Huckelberry Loop' in 2018.

This event, which will be held at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, will be Huckelberry's first public appearance since he was seriously injured in a bicycle crash a year ago, in October 2021.

“Chuck is so looking forward to this event because he misses cycling and seeing his cycling friends,” his wife Maureen said. “Plus they’re serving ice cream, which he wouldn’t want to miss.”

The event will feature speakers from the cycling and running communities.



Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E River Rd. Ramada #1

Sunday, Oct. 23

Presentations begin at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees encouraged to use the Loop to arrive