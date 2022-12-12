Watch Now
Customs agents find a 1.5 million fentanyl pills within a matter of days

Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have prevented more than a million and a half fentanyl pills from entering America's black market.

Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms these narcotics were found among eight different loads.

Not only that, he also reveals the busts took place between Thursday and Monday.

Director Humphries says suspected smugglers tried hiding the pills in all kinds of places throughout their cars.

Customs officers found infamous rainbow fentanyl during the drug busts.

