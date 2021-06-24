Watch
Cup Cafe to temporarily close July 3

The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress will shut down for a month starting July 3. Photo via Hotel Congress.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress will shut down for a month starting July 3.

In a press release, management explained the closure:

With Covid becoming a part of the past, we felt it important that your favorite hotel, restaurant, and nightlife destination reemerge better than ever. To that end, we are taking the month of July to do some very cool renovations, which we think you are going to be pretty happy with. Starting July 3, the Cup Café and the plaza live music series will take a break, while the Tap Room and Hotel will continue to operate as usual for you townies and sun baked tourists. If you are craving one last order of Baked Eggs, a Tucson Dip, or Depot Salad, come in before July 3rd and get your fill!

The cafe, inside the hotel at 311 E. Congress Street, will reopen in early August.

Other local establishments shutting down temporarily include The Bashful Bandit and HiFi Kitchen & Cocktails.

