TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bashful Bandit will be closed for remodeling over the next six months.

In a Facebook post, management said it will take down framed photos on the memorial wall, and that customers can claim photos of their friends and loved ones until 9 p.m. Friday, June 18.

The bar, which shut down June 13, is located at 3686 E. Speedway.

Photos that aren't claimed will be boxed and available for pickup at a later time.