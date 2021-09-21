Watch
Cup Cafe recognized as top-100 national outdoor dining destination

Cup Cafe received national recognition as an outdoor dining favorite.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cup Cafe received national recognition as an outdoor dining favorite.

OpenTable released its 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 with outdoor dining.

The cafe is part of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street.

Four other Arizona establishments made the list: Rusconi's American Kitchen in Phoenix, Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse in Carefree, The Hidden House in Chandler and Grassroots Kitchen & Tap in Scottsdale.

The Cup Cafe closed in July for renovations and reopened in August.

New top 100 list recognizes local eateries with outdoor seating that stand out and define their neighborhoods

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

